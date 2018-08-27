DeWine touts jobs plan at Youngstown campaign stop

YOUNGSTOWN — Attorney General Mike DeWine, the Republican nominee for governor, said if elected he would bring job prosperity to all of the state, including the Mahoning Valley.

Speaking to the media at Taylor Winfield, a Youngstown manufacturing business, DeWine touted his jobs plan to encourage innovation and research, train more people with skills needed to fill jobs, and eliminate burdensome regulations.

DeWine avoided answering questions about issues between President Donald Trump and the recently-deceased U.S. Sen. John McCain, a longtime friend of DeWine.