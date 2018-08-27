Boy struck by car, driver sought


August 27, 2018 at 4:25p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A boy has been taken to St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after he was injured about 4 p.m. while riding his bicycle after it collided with a car at Cambridge and Zedaker avenues.

Police are looking for a black Buick, between 2010-2012 that may have been involved. The car was last seen driving west on Palmer Avenue.

