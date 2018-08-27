Average US gas price drops 2 cents

LOS ANGELES

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped two cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.91.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says that’s more than 50 cents a gallon higher than at this time last year.

Lundberg said Sunday it is likely that gas prices will continue to drop slightly. She says that’s because refiners have increased capacity and current demand is weak.

Item thrown at dump truck protecting Trump motorcade

HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y.

Police say they’ve arrested a truck driver who threw a metal object at a dump truck protecting President Donald Trump’s motorcade during a recent Hamptons visit.

State Police said Friday that 25-year-old Justin Velez faces a felony criminal mischief charge stemming from the Aug. 17 incident on Sunrise Highway in Hampton Bays. They say more charges could be filed.

State police say Velez damaged the hood, mirror and door on the driver’s side of a New York State dump truck being used as a barricade for Trump’s motorcade.

Trump was attending a fundraiser in Southampton hosted by a close friend who’s the chairman of Nathan’s hot dogs.

Hundreds at funeral for Mollie Tibbetts

BROOKLYN, Iowa

The father of the 20-year-old Iowa woman whose body was found in a cornfield last week wants people to remember her by “celebrating something wonderful” – not by the way she died.

Mollie Tibbetts’ father, Rob Tibbetts, urged the hundreds of people at his daughter’s funeral Sunday afternoon to remember her passion for life and her desire to help others. Her body was found last Tuesday after a suspect lead police to the field where her body had been since July 18.

More than 1,000 people filled the gymnasium for Tibbetts’ funeral in the central Iowa city of 1,500 where she grew up. Tibbetts had been staying in Brooklyn during a summer break from her studies at the University of Iowa.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death.

Iran lawmakers fire minister of finance

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran’s parliament voted Sunday to fire the country’s finance minister amid an economic freefall fanned by America’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal with world powers, dealing another blow to President Hassan Rouhani’s embattled administration.

It’s unlikely that parliament’s dismissal of Masoud Karbasian will staunch the bleeding with Iran’s rial currency falling to new lows against the U.S. dollar as chronically high unemployment and inflation haunt the country.

President inaugurated

HARARE, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as the country once jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election.

The military-backed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who again took the oath of office, faces the mammoth task of rebuilding a worsening economy and uniting a nation divided by a vote that many hoped would deliver change.

The 75-year-old Mnangagwa, who took power from his mentor Mugabe with the military’s help in November, said “my arms are outstretched” to main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa after the Constitutional Court on Friday rejected opposition claims of vote-rigging and upheld the president’s narrow July 30 victory.

Associated Press