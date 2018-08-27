Agenda Tuesday
Grow Mahoning Valley, 8 a.m., Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, 100 E. Federal St., S uite 1000.
Lawrence County commissioners, noon, public meeting, North Beaver Township Municipal building, 861 Mount Jackson Road, New Castle, Pa.
African American Male Wellness Walk committee, debriefing session, 11:30 a.m., Newport Branch Library, 3730 Market St., Youngstown.
Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corp., 11:30 a.m., conference room, Mahoning County Land Bank, 20 W. Federal St., Suite 202, Youngstown.
Warren school board, 5:30 p.m., administration building, 105 High St. NE.
Youngstown Academy of Excellence, noon, board of trustees, 1408 Rigby St.
Youngstown school board, 4:30 p.m., commons area of Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St., Youngstown.
Youngstown City Council Community, Planning and Economic Development Committee, 5 p.m., 6th floor caucus room, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
