3 face drug charges after bust in Liberty Walmart parking lot

LIBERTY — Three men face drug charges after a detective in an unmarked car on surveillance witnessed what appeared to be a drug deal in the Walmart parking lot Friday at about 7:20 p.m., according to a police report.

The detective reported two white males, Frank Mellon, 39, of Greenville, Pa. and Rickey Aley, 56, of Transfer, Pa. pulled into the parking lot in a Ford Explorer.

Minutes later, the report said a black male in a Ford Taurus, Keith Kennedy, 22, of Youngstown, pulled adjacent to the parked car. A suspect walked to the passenger side of the Ford Explorer and exchanged money for an a bag filled with an unknown substance.

The detective requested an officer at the scene and followed the Ford Taurus to a parking spot near the entrance of the store, and boxed him in, the report said.

Kennedy told the detective only a portion of the money laying in his car was from the man who bought a 'thirty.' As he stepped out of the car, a plastic baggie containing a suspected crack rock fell out.

An officer stopped the Ford Explorer and the men admitted they bought cocaine from Kennedy, the report said.

Rickey and Mellon face drug abuse, cocaine possession and drug paraphernalia charges.

Kennedy faces the same charges plus drug trafficking.