Job Opportunities’ job fair Sept. 20

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana, 3600 Shirley Road, is the site of the fall job fair known as “Job Opportunities.”

Organized by the Taft Promise Neighborhood and its partners on the TPN Jobs and Economy Council, the job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20.

OCCHA is near the corner of Shirley Road and Midlothian Boulevard and is accessible by Western Reserve Transit Authority buses 15-Struthers and 16-Buckeye.

Employers and trade unions with positions open this fall are asked to express interest in participating by sending an email to TNPJobs2018@gmail.com with “job fair” in the subject line. Hiring managers and human-resource directors should contact Taft Promise Neighborhood to reserve a table at the free event.

The TPN Job Opportunities event is felon-friendly and encourages participation of employers willing to give a second chance to those who have paid their debt to society and need the opportunity to bring stability and dignity into their lives through a good job, said TPN Executive Director Jonathan Bentley.

The Youngstown Office of Community Legal Aid Services will have paralegals and attorneys available to help anyone encountering legal barriers in their job search.

This is the first Job Opportunities event by TPN conducted at OCCHA.

“We’re excited to see how a different venue will affect the outcome,” said Bentley.

The first three annual events, which attracted more than 500 qualified job-seekers, were conducted at Youngstown Metro Assembly Church on South Avenue, Bentley said.