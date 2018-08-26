September events raise awareness of ovarian cancer, symptoms

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

alcorn@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

September — National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month — brings several local events sponsored by the Rose Mary Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation aimed at raising awareness of the deadly disease and the need for early detection for a better chance of survival.

On Sept. 8 will be the inaugural Boardman T.E.A.L. Walk/Run at Boardman Park, co-sponsored by the Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation and the national Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

To preregister for the T.E.A.L Walk/Run, visit www.tealwalk.org./boardman.

The cost is $15 for walkers and $20 for runners. Online registration closes Friday. Event-day registration is $20 and does not include a T-shirt.

The Foundation’s Teal Tini Cocktail Party, its signature fund-raising event, is from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 in the ballroom at Doubletree by Hilton at 44 E. Federal St. in Youngstown.

Tours of the hotel are available before and during the party, and entertainment is provided by singer Angelo Barbbaro.

The $50 cost per person includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and the Foundation’s signiture Teal Tini Martini.

There is also a cash bar, raffle items and a wine pull.

The deadline for reservations is Sept. 13. Tickets are available at www. rmfocf.org Tickets are not available for purchase at the door. For information, visit www.rmfocf.org.or call 330-518-2431.

Also during September, several groups of volunteers in area cities and townships will, for the sixth year, participate in Turn The Town Teal, the 11th national campaign to create awareness of ovarian cancer and its subtle symptoms and risk factors, by hanging teal-colored bows and ribbons, said Erin Flanagan Lonsway of Boardman, Rose Mary’s daughter and chairwoman of her foundation.

The ribbons and bows go up on or about Sept. 1 and are taken down no later than Sept. 30, Lonsway said.

In downtown Youngstown, bows and ribbons will be hung by Rose Mary Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation volunteers.

Junior Women’s League volunteers will put up bows and ribbons in their respective communities of Warren, in Courthouse Square; in Austintown Park; in Boardman Park, and on the Green in Canfield.

The Rose Mary Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation was founded in her memory after her death from ovarian cancer in 2012, at 77, to raise awareness of the disease, known as the “silent killer,” and to raise money for research, said Lonsway.

Rose Mary was diagnosed in the third stage of her cancer. While fewer than 35 percent are diagnosed in an early stage, those who are diagnosed early have a 95 percent chance of survival, said Lonsway.

Rose Mary also founded the Families in Touch support group and served on the Mahoning County Mental Health Board.