publishers weekly best-sellers For the week ending Aug. 19


August 26, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

2. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

3. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. “Feared” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

2. “Unhinged” by Omarosa Manigault Newman (Gallery)

3. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

4. “Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow” by Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky (Rodale)

5. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

