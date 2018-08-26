POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard and Girard:

HUBBARD

Aug. 17

Arrest: Police received a tip regarding a wanted person before taking into custody Kenneth J. Sipe, 32, of South Main Street, Hubbard. Sipe was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Warren Municipal Court.

Criminal damaging: A Cortland man who left a North Main Street business noticed lug nuts had been loosened on his pickup truck, resulting in damage to a tire.

Aug. 20

Possible overdose: Officers received information that a man may have overdosed at a Youngstown-Hubbard Road gas station before they reportedly found him awake but not fully alert. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, though no drug contraband was found, a report showed.

Aug. 21

Theft: A Center Street man reported a $300 men’s mountain bike missing from his garage.

Aug. 22

Scam: A Westview Avenue woman told police a caller claiming to represent the U.S. Department of Defense warned that she has several warrants for her arrest, and that money the accuser supposedly has in an overseas account was transferred to a country with whom the U.S. is at war. After inquiring about how many credit cards and how much money she has, the caller reportedly instructed the woman to buy two $500 gift cards before she realized it was a scam.

Theft: A Poland man reported $100, prescription medication and a debit card stolen while he visited a residence in the 200 block of School Street.

GIRARD

Aug. 17

Drug paraphernalia: An officer on routine patrol near Belgrade Avenue reported having found four cigarette packs, one of which contained a suspected crack-cocaine pipe.

Theft: A Crumlin Avenue woman saw that 10 solar lights were missing from her front yard.

Aug. 18

Arrest: Lordstown police handed to Girard authorities Jakira M. Barnes, 25, of Duke Street, Warren, who was wanted on a city warrant.

Menacing: A man alleged his former wife’s boyfriend, of Hazel Avenue, threatened and goaded him to engage in a fight before the accuser left the residence.

Theft: A man returned to his East Second Street home to discover a $200 electronic device, $2,000 worth of gold coins and $200 in change had been stolen.

Arrest: Authorities in the 400 block of Trumbull Avenue arrested Mark W. Kaczmark of Front Street, Girard, upon discovering Kaczmark, 23, was wanted on two warrants, one each from Girard and Lordstown.

Aug. 19

Identity fraud: A Beaver Avenue man told officers that while conducting a routine background check, his new employer discovered another man had used the victim’s Social Security number.

Criminal mischief: A North Highland Avenue woman told police she saw two suspicious young men outside of her duplex before she noticed damage to her vehicle’s front windshield that was estimated at $200.

Aug. 20

Arrest: Police arrested Jonathan R. Smith, 23, upon ascertaining Smith, of Parish Avenue, Hubbard, was wanted on a city warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Trespassing: A criminal-trespassing charge was pending against a Girard man after the owner of Tight Seal Glass Block, 434 N. State St., reported having seen on surveillance footage someone pulling up in a vehicle, then illegally placing several bags of garbage and rolls of old carpeting in his trash bin.

Citations: Police responding to a possible fight in the 200 block of Church Hill Road cited Christine M. Long, 24, of Hubbard, and Autumn Currence, 24, of Church Hill, Girard, on charges of disorderly conduct.

Domestic violence: Jon F. Grist of Lawrence Avenue, Girard, was charged with the crime after his son alleged Grist, 58, had struck him with a chair during a heated argument related to selling a vehicle. The accuser had redness and swelling to his left wrist, police said.

Possible theft: An East Prospect Street man reported his wallet lost or stolen while he patronized a Church Hill Road discount store.

Aug. 21

Arrest: Police took Katie M. Grist, 32, into custody as they conducted a welfare check at a U.S. Route 422 gas station. Grist, of East Howard Street, Girard, was wanted on a Weathersfield Township warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: A Villa Place man realized his debit card had been used without authorization to remove $1,389 from his account.

Aug. 22

Arrest: Dominic D. Romeo, 31, of Morris Avenue, Girard, was charged with resisting arrest after authorities alleged Romeo slammed the door in their faces as they tried to serve him a warrant.

Criminal mischief: A Juanita Avenue man reported someone had used a key to scratch a derogatory word into his vehicle’s finish. Damage came to $250.

Robbery: The owner of Car Town Motor Sales, 423 S. State St., told police a bearded man who supposedly expressed an interest in taking a vehicle for a test drive instead pulled a gun and demanded the vehicle, money and the victim’s cellphone before stealing a 2007 red Pontiac and driving southbound on Route 422.

Felonious assault: Joseph M. Carlson of Taylor Avenue, Girard, faced felonious-assault and aggravated-trespassing charges after two neighbors alleged Carlson, 45, came to their residence and attacked them. One of the victims had a blood-soaked towel covering her right forearm after having been deeply cut with a piece of metal, police reported.

Aug. 23

Arrests: After trying to conduct a welfare check for a man who reportedly was suicidal, authorities charged Michael Bansberg, 24, and Amber Hood, both of Trumbull Avenue, Girard, with obstructing official business after alleging Hood and Bansberg had provided false or misleading information regarding the man’s whereabouts.