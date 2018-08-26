METRO DIGEST || Pedestrian struck on 224

Pedestrian struck on 224

BOARDMAN

A vehicle struck a 17-year-old male while he was crossing U.S. Route 224 in the right-turn-only lane at about 2 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, whose injuries were considered nonlife-threatening, was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the eastbound lanes were stopped to allow the pedestrian to cross toward the Southern Park Mall but he could not be seen by the driver using the right-turn-only lane.

No charges have been filed in the incident, but the pedestrian was not using a crosswalk to get across, an OSHP trooper said.

Pleas in prostitution sting

WARREN

Three men charged with loitering to engage in prostitution in a sting conducted by Warren police Thursday pleaded not guilty Friday in Warren Municipal Court.

Philip DeCapito, 87, of Waverly Drive Northwest; Harold R. Handwork Jr., 46, of Stratton Road in Salem; and Jeffery D. Mullett, 59, of Kenilworth Avenue were arrested and booked into the Trumbull County jail Thursday afternoon.

Police said the operation targeted “johns” soliciting an undercover police officer posing as a prostitute. The men offered between $5 and $20 for a sex act. Each was charged with a third-degree misdemeanor.

Burglary at restaurant

VIENNA

Owners of Yankee Kitchen Restaurant in Vienna Township posted on Facebook a picture of a man believed to have been involved in robbing the business in the early morning hours of Saturday when it was closed, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Yankee Kitchen representatives asked that anyone who may recognize the masked man to contact Vienna Police Department at 330-856-4421.

Brownlee Woods meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association will host its monthly meeting Thursday at Faith Community Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd. The evening will begin with refreshments and social time at 6 p.m. and the business meeting will start at 6:30.

Guest speakers will be Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and Michael Durkin, the city’s blight remediation and code enforcement superintendent. Councilwoman Basia Adamczak, D-7th, and police Officer Phil Skowron also will be in attendance.