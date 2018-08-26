New book to focus on women in Trump’s life

NEW YORK

A best-selling author and Newsweek correspondent has a book coming out on President Donald Trump and the women in his life.

Gallery Books announced Thursday that Nina Burleigh’s “Golden Handcuffs: The Secret History of Trump’s Women” will be published Oct. 16.

Burleigh, Newsweek’s national political correspondent, will draw on investigative journalism and feminist analysis, according to Gallery Books. She will write about Trump’s mother, his three wives, his sisters, daughters and female employees. She will also write about the more than a dozen women who have alleged harassment or other sexual misconduct – allegations he has denied.

Burleigh’s previous books include “The Fatal Gift of Beauty: The Trials of Amanda Knox” and “Mirage: Napoleon’s Scientists and the Unveiling of Egypt.”

Little A will publish Jonestown survivor Speier’s memoir

SEATTLE

Little A, the literary fiction and nonfiction imprint of Amazon Publishing, announced U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Speier’s forthcoming memoir “Undaunted: Surviving Jonestown, Summoning Courage, and Fighting Back.” The book will be released Nov. 6.

In 1978, 28-year-old Jackie Speier was a Congressional legal adviser and was part of the fateful delegation to investigate cult leader Jim Jones and the Peoples Temple in Jonestown, Guyana. As the delegation was helping victims escape, Speier was shot five times at point-blank range. Her harrowing recovery inspired her to trailblaze a path working in the public service, eventually winning her own Congressional seat in 2008.

“Undaunted” shares the personal struggles – as a widow, a mother, and an outspoken victim of gun violence – that have shaped Congresswoman Speier’s unwavering dedication to her constituents and to fighting waste, fraud, abuse and corruption.

Combined dispatches