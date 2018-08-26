172nd Canfield Fair
172nd Canfield Fair
Daily Schedule
Free Daily Happenings
Baby Comfort Station: next to Building 22; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Antique Equipment: Southeast Corner; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Spinning demo: Sheep Barn 36; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Western Reserve Wood Carvers: Fine Arts Building; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trumbull Area Artists: Fine Arts Gazebo; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Holborn Herb Gardens: Western Reserve Village; all day
International events: International stage; schedule posted at building
Outdoor Arts Events: Fine Arts Gazebo; schedule posted at building
Farm animals: Old MacDonalds Barn; all day
Milking parlor: South Cattle Complex; 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.
School District Booth Displays: Educational Hall; all day
American Red Cross Blood Mobile: Education Building; 12:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday
Wednesday/SENIOR DAY
Guided senior shuttles available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Senior lounge and cooling station: Wednesday through Friday
Cheerleading demonstrations: Grandstand; 11 a.m.
Judging and special events
Poultry: Poultry Barn No. 5; 9 a.m.
Hay and grain: Hay and Grain No. 26; 10 a.m.
Fruit: Fruit No. 26; 10:30 a.m.
Haflinger ponies: South Ring; 3 p.m.
Pony hitches: South ring; 6 p.m.
Whoopie Pie Wednesday: Building No. 25; 6:30 p.m.
Thursday/YOUTH DAY
Opening/ribbon-cutting of 172nd Canfield Fair: Concourse stage; 10 a.m.
High School Band Show: Grandstand, 11 a.m.
Junior Fair Youth Day Program: Concourse stage; 2 p.m.
Junior Fair Auction
Goat Milk Fudge: Coliseum No. 8; 5:30 p.m.
Rabbit Meat Pens: Coliseum No. 8; Following
Jr. Fair Market Lamb: Coliseum No. 8; 7 p.m.
Jr. Fair Market Goats: Coliseum No. 8; Following
Jr. Fair Market Swine: Coliseum No. 8; Following
Judging Schedule
Jr. Fair Market Swine Judging: Coliseum No. 8; 8 a.m.
Cattle, Jr. Fair Dairy Showmanship: South Cattle Complex; 8:30 a.m.
4-H Saddle Horse: North Ring Complex; 8:30 a.m.
Draft ponies: South Ring; 9 a.m.
Jr. Fair Market Lamb: Coliseum No. 8; 11 a.m.
Ponies, grade (46” to 58”): South Ring; 1 p.m.
Cattle, brown swiss and ayrshire: South Cattle Complex; 4 p.m.
Cattle, milking shorthorn: South Cattle Complex; 4 p.m.
Horse, draft youth classes: East Ring; 5 p.m.
Pygmy goats: Sheep Barn No. 36; 5:30 p.m.
Pony hitches: South Ring; 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31
Guided senior shuttles available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
World’s Largest Demolition Derby: Grandstand; 8 p.m.
Harness racing, pari-mutuel betting; post time 11 a.m.
Canfield Fair “Crazy About Crescents” Contest: Hay & Grain Building No. 26; 1:15 p.m.
Bike Nite; 3 p.m.
YSU pep rally: South stage; 5 p.m.
Junior Fair Auction
Market poultry sale: Coliseum No. 8; 5:30 p.m.
Market beef followed by market feeders: Coliseum No. 8; 7 p.m.
Judging Schedule
Jr. Fair market beef showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 8 a.m.
4-H saddle horse: North Ring; 8:30 a.m.
Draft horse, halter: East Ring; 8:30 a.m.
Sheep: Sheep barn No. 36; 9 a.m.
Cattle, holstein: South Cattle Complex; 9 a.m.
Ponies registered Welsh/Hackney/Shetland: South Ring; 9 a.m.
Jr. Fair feeder calf showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 11 a.m.
Ponies, grade (46-inches and under): South Ring; 1 p.m.
Jr. saddle horse drill team: North Ring; 4 p.m.
Dog agility demonstrations: North Ring; 5 p.m.
Cattle, limousin: South Cattle Complex; 5 p.m.
Cattle, maine anjou: South Cattle Complex; 5:15 p.m.
Cattle, aberdeen angus: South Cattle Complex; 5:30 p.m.
Pony hitches: South Ring; 6 p.m.
Cattle, simmental: South Cattle Complex; 6:30 p.m.
Sheep, Canfield lead line: Sheep Barn No. 36; 7 p.m.
Cattle, hereford: South Cattle Complex; 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Canfield Fair Championship Truck & Tractor Pull: Grandstand; 7 p.m.
Draft Pony Pig Iron Derby: Grandstand; 8 to 11 a.m.
Harness racing, pari-mutuel betting: Grandstand; 11 a.m.
Judging Schedule
Jr. Fair rabbits: Coliseum No. 8: 8 a.m.
Jr. saddle horse drill team: North Ring; 9 a.m.
Cattle, jersey, guernsey: South Cattle Complex; 9 a.m.
Registered mini horse under 34”: South Ring; 9 a.m.
Registered mini horse over 34”: South Ring; following
Draft horse, hitch: East Ring; 10 a.m.
Fashion revue: 4-H building, auditorium No. 25; 11 a.m.
Jr. Fair llama exhibition: Coliseum No. 8; 12 p.m.
Sheep shearing demonstration: Sheen Barn No. 36; 12:30 p.m.
Supreme champion dairy: South Cattle Complex; 3 p.m.
Jr. Fair beef breeding projects: South Cattle Complex; 4 p.m.
Pocket pet decorated cage: Barn No. 10; 5 p.m.
Pony hitches: South Ring; 6 p.m.
Cattle, beef shorthorn: South Cattle Complex; 6 p.m.
Dog agility demonstration: North Ring; 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 2
Matthew West featuring Hawk Nelson & I Am They: Grandstand; 6 p.m.
Catholic worship service: Concourse Stage; 8 a.m.
Ecumenical worship service: Concourse Stage; 9:30 a.m.
Praise & worship service: Grandstand; 11 a.m.
Jr. saddlehorse drill team: North Ring; 12 p.m.
Draft horse, exhibitors show: East Ring; 1 p.m.
Dress-a-cow contest: South Cattle Complex; 1 p.m.
Junior Fair Auction
Auction, 4-H dairy cheese: South Cattle Complex; 1:45 p.m.
Judging Schedule
Pocket pet breed: Coliseum No. 8; 10 a.m.
Ponies, leadline, costume, followed by hitch classes: South Ring; 10 a.m.
Sheep shearing demonstration: Sheep barn No. 36; 12:30 p.m.
Saddle horse championships: North Ring; 12:30 p.m.
Dog demonstration: Coliseum No. 8; 1 p.m.
Poultry, Jr. Fair showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 2 p.m.
Jr. Fair goat show: Coliseum No. 8; 2 p.m.
Wee ones, showmanship: South Cattle Complex; 3:30 p.m.
Dog showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 3
Toby Keith, Should’ve Been a Cowboy Tour XXV: Grandstand; 8 p.m.
Open draft horse pig iron derby: Grandstand; 8 to 11 a.m.
4-H saddle horse fun show: North Ring; 8 a.m.
Rooster crowing contest: South Ring; 9:30 a.m.
Free seminar on how to read a race program: Trackside; 11:30 a.m.
Harness racing, pari-mutuel betting: Grandstand; 12 p.m.
Judging Schedule
Jr. Fair pocket pets showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 9 a.m.
Jr. Fair invitational dairy judging: South Cattle Complex; 9 a.m.
Jr. Fair goat costume class: Coliseum No. 8; 10 a.m.
Jr. Fair llama costume class: Coliseum No. 8; 10:30 a.m.
Jr. Fair rabbit costume class: Coliseum No. 8; 11 a.m.
Sheep shearing demonstration: Sheep Barn No. 36; 12:30 p.m.
Market livestock showman of showmen: Coliseum No. 8; 2 p.m.
Dog demonstrations: Coliseum No. 8; 5 p.m.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 1, 2017 midnight
DAILY fair SCHEDULE | Today to Labor Day
- August 31, 2017 3:52 p.m.
- August 30, 2017 midnight
Free Daily Happenings
- August 27, 2017 midnight
DAILY SCHEDULE
- August 28, 2017 12:05 a.m.
CANFIELD FAIR DAILY SCHEDULE | Wednesday through Labor Day
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.