172nd Canfield Fair

Daily Schedule

Free Daily Happenings

Baby Comfort Station: next to Building 22; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Antique Equipment: Southeast Corner; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Spinning demo: Sheep Barn 36; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Western Reserve Wood Carvers: Fine Arts Building; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trumbull Area Artists: Fine Arts Gazebo; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holborn Herb Gardens: Western Reserve Village; all day

International events: International stage; schedule posted at building

Outdoor Arts Events: Fine Arts Gazebo; schedule posted at building

Farm animals: Old MacDonalds Barn; all day

Milking parlor: South Cattle Complex; 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.

School District Booth Displays: Educational Hall; all day

American Red Cross Blood Mobile: Education Building; 12:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday

Wednesday/SENIOR DAY

Guided senior shuttles available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior lounge and cooling station: Wednesday through Friday

Cheerleading demonstrations: Grandstand; 11 a.m.

Judging and special events

Poultry: Poultry Barn No. 5; 9 a.m.

Hay and grain: Hay and Grain No. 26; 10 a.m.

Fruit: Fruit No. 26; 10:30 a.m.

Haflinger ponies: South Ring; 3 p.m.

Pony hitches: South ring; 6 p.m.

Whoopie Pie Wednesday: Building No. 25; 6:30 p.m.

Thursday/YOUTH DAY

Opening/ribbon-cutting of 172nd Canfield Fair: Concourse stage; 10 a.m.

High School Band Show: Grandstand, 11 a.m.

Junior Fair Youth Day Program: Concourse stage; 2 p.m.

Junior Fair Auction

Goat Milk Fudge: Coliseum No. 8; 5:30 p.m.

Rabbit Meat Pens: Coliseum No. 8; Following

Jr. Fair Market Lamb: Coliseum No. 8; 7 p.m.

Jr. Fair Market Goats: Coliseum No. 8; Following

Jr. Fair Market Swine: Coliseum No. 8; Following

Judging Schedule

Jr. Fair Market Swine Judging: Coliseum No. 8; 8 a.m.

Cattle, Jr. Fair Dairy Showmanship: South Cattle Complex; 8:30 a.m.

4-H Saddle Horse: North Ring Complex; 8:30 a.m.

Draft ponies: South Ring; 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair Market Lamb: Coliseum No. 8; 11 a.m.

Ponies, grade (46” to 58”): South Ring; 1 p.m.

Cattle, brown swiss and ayrshire: South Cattle Complex; 4 p.m.

Cattle, milking shorthorn: South Cattle Complex; 4 p.m.

Horse, draft youth classes: East Ring; 5 p.m.

Pygmy goats: Sheep Barn No. 36; 5:30 p.m.

Pony hitches: South Ring; 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Guided senior shuttles available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

World’s Largest Demolition Derby: Grandstand; 8 p.m.

Harness racing, pari-mutuel betting; post time 11 a.m.

Canfield Fair “Crazy About Crescents” Contest: Hay & Grain Building No. 26; 1:15 p.m.

Bike Nite; 3 p.m.

YSU pep rally: South stage; 5 p.m.

Junior Fair Auction

Market poultry sale: Coliseum No. 8; 5:30 p.m.

Market beef followed by market feeders: Coliseum No. 8; 7 p.m.

Judging Schedule

Jr. Fair market beef showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 8 a.m.

4-H saddle horse: North Ring; 8:30 a.m.

Draft horse, halter: East Ring; 8:30 a.m.

Sheep: Sheep barn No. 36; 9 a.m.

Cattle, holstein: South Cattle Complex; 9 a.m.

Ponies registered Welsh/Hackney/Shetland: South Ring; 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair feeder calf showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 11 a.m.

Ponies, grade (46-inches and under): South Ring; 1 p.m.

Jr. saddle horse drill team: North Ring; 4 p.m.

Dog agility demonstrations: North Ring; 5 p.m.

Cattle, limousin: South Cattle Complex; 5 p.m.

Cattle, maine anjou: South Cattle Complex; 5:15 p.m.

Cattle, aberdeen angus: South Cattle Complex; 5:30 p.m.

Pony hitches: South Ring; 6 p.m.

Cattle, simmental: South Cattle Complex; 6:30 p.m.

Sheep, Canfield lead line: Sheep Barn No. 36; 7 p.m.

Cattle, hereford: South Cattle Complex; 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 1

Canfield Fair Championship Truck & Tractor Pull: Grandstand; 7 p.m.

Draft Pony Pig Iron Derby: Grandstand; 8 to 11 a.m.

Harness racing, pari-mutuel betting: Grandstand; 11 a.m.

Judging Schedule

Jr. Fair rabbits: Coliseum No. 8: 8 a.m.

Jr. saddle horse drill team: North Ring; 9 a.m.

Cattle, jersey, guernsey: South Cattle Complex; 9 a.m.

Registered mini horse under 34”: South Ring; 9 a.m.

Registered mini horse over 34”: South Ring; following

Draft horse, hitch: East Ring; 10 a.m.

Fashion revue: 4-H building, auditorium No. 25; 11 a.m.

Jr. Fair llama exhibition: Coliseum No. 8; 12 p.m.

Sheep shearing demonstration: Sheen Barn No. 36; 12:30 p.m.

Supreme champion dairy: South Cattle Complex; 3 p.m.

Jr. Fair beef breeding projects: South Cattle Complex; 4 p.m.

Pocket pet decorated cage: Barn No. 10; 5 p.m.

Pony hitches: South Ring; 6 p.m.

Cattle, beef shorthorn: South Cattle Complex; 6 p.m.

Dog agility demonstration: North Ring; 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 2

Matthew West featuring Hawk Nelson & I Am They: Grandstand; 6 p.m.

Catholic worship service: Concourse Stage; 8 a.m.

Ecumenical worship service: Concourse Stage; 9:30 a.m.

Praise & worship service: Grandstand; 11 a.m.

Jr. saddlehorse drill team: North Ring; 12 p.m.

Draft horse, exhibitors show: East Ring; 1 p.m.

Dress-a-cow contest: South Cattle Complex; 1 p.m.

Junior Fair Auction

Auction, 4-H dairy cheese: South Cattle Complex; 1:45 p.m.

Judging Schedule

Pocket pet breed: Coliseum No. 8; 10 a.m.

Ponies, leadline, costume, followed by hitch classes: South Ring; 10 a.m.

Sheep shearing demonstration: Sheep barn No. 36; 12:30 p.m.

Saddle horse championships: North Ring; 12:30 p.m.

Dog demonstration: Coliseum No. 8; 1 p.m.

Poultry, Jr. Fair showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 2 p.m.

Jr. Fair goat show: Coliseum No. 8; 2 p.m.

Wee ones, showmanship: South Cattle Complex; 3:30 p.m.

Dog showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 3

Toby Keith, Should’ve Been a Cowboy Tour XXV: Grandstand; 8 p.m.

Open draft horse pig iron derby: Grandstand; 8 to 11 a.m.

4-H saddle horse fun show: North Ring; 8 a.m.

Rooster crowing contest: South Ring; 9:30 a.m.

Free seminar on how to read a race program: Trackside; 11:30 a.m.

Harness racing, pari-mutuel betting: Grandstand; 12 p.m.

Judging Schedule

Jr. Fair pocket pets showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair invitational dairy judging: South Cattle Complex; 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair goat costume class: Coliseum No. 8; 10 a.m.

Jr. Fair llama costume class: Coliseum No. 8; 10:30 a.m.

Jr. Fair rabbit costume class: Coliseum No. 8; 11 a.m.

Sheep shearing demonstration: Sheep Barn No. 36; 12:30 p.m.

Market livestock showman of showmen: Coliseum No. 8; 2 p.m.

Dog demonstrations: Coliseum No. 8; 5 p.m.