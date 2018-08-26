MILESTONES

PH.D

Completed doctorate

Michelle K. O’Connor, daughter of Michael and Donna O’Connor of Austintown, has completed her Ph.D. in psychology from Duquesne University School of Education in Pittsburgh.

O’Connor is a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and biology from Youngstown State University, where she graduated summa cum laude with additional honors. While at YSU, she participated in the University Scholars program.

While completing the doctoral program at Duquesne, she participated in research focused on the social-emotional learning of preschoolers as well as research aimed at improving understanding surrounding gifted children.

She has presented her research at several state and national conferences as well as published her research about gifted learners in a nationally published magazine.

She is a postdoctoral fellow at a community mental health agency in Cleveland, where she provides therapy and psychological evaluation services to children and adolescents. She wants to focus her clinical and research careers in preschool mental health services and gifted children.

She lives in the Cleveland area with her fiance and two pets.

