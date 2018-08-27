Large fight mars youth football game; woman arrested

YOUNGSTOWN

A youth league football tournament Saturday turned ugly shortly after 1 p.m. outside Harding Elememtary School in Youngstown when a large fight developed during which a woman is accused of smashing windows of a car with her son’s football helmet and hitting a woman in the face multiple times.

Arrested was Shanell Tomlin, 27, who is charged with assault, criminal damage and menacing. There were about 250 people at the tournament when the incident occurred, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.