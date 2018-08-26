METRO DIGEST || Meeting on proposed Injection wells
Injection wells
HUBBARD
A town-hall meeting is set for 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Brentford House, 737 Myron St., to discuss proposed Hubbard, Brookfield, Vienna and North Lima injection wells. Silverio Caggiano, Youngstown Fire Department battalion chief; Hubbard Township Trustee Rick Hernandez; and Teresa Mills, executive director of the Buckeye Environmental Network, will speak.
Green Cathedral race
YOUNGSTOWN
Mill Creek MetroParks will host the sixth annual Green Cathedral race Sept. 16 at Wick Recreation Area, 1861 McCollum Road. Start times are 8 a.m., Kids Fun Run; 8:30, half marathon; 8:45, 5K run/walk. Fees are free for kids under 10; and $35, half-marathon, and $25, 5K, if registered by Sept. 7, then $40 and $30, respectively, after that. All proceeds benefit children’s play areas in the park. For information or to register, visit millcreekmetroparks.org or runsignup.com.
Bank robbed
LIBERTY
Liberty police are searching for two men believed to have robbed Home Savings Bank’s Liberty Branch, 3500 Belmont Ave., around noon Saturday, 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, reports. The suspects photos are posted on the police Facebook page. Anyone able to identify them should call the tip line at 330-539-9830.
More Digest on A6
More like this from vindy.com
- August 24, 2018 6:03 p.m.
Meeting set Thursday in Hubbard on proposed waste-injection well
- May 23, 2017 3:41 p.m.
Public meeting to oppose injection wells in Brookfield is Wednesday night
- July 24, 2018 11:10 a.m.
Hubbard trustees have meeting on injection well Wednesday night
- August 29, 2017 8:32 a.m.
REUNIONS
- June 12, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Public meeting set tonight for foes of injection wells
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.