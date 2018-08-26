METRO DIGEST || Meeting on proposed Injection wells

Injection wells

HUBBARD

A town-hall meeting is set for 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Brentford House, 737 Myron St., to discuss proposed Hubbard, Brookfield, Vienna and North Lima injection wells. Silverio Caggiano, Youngstown Fire Department battalion chief; Hubbard Township Trustee Rick Hernandez; and Teresa Mills, executive director of the Buckeye Environmental Network, will speak.

Green Cathedral race

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks will host the sixth annual Green Cathedral race Sept. 16 at Wick Recreation Area, 1861 McCollum Road. Start times are 8 a.m., Kids Fun Run; 8:30, half marathon; 8:45, 5K run/walk. Fees are free for kids under 10; and $35, half-marathon, and $25, 5K, if registered by Sept. 7, then $40 and $30, respectively, after that. All proceeds benefit children’s play areas in the park. For information or to register, visit millcreekmetroparks.org or runsignup.com.

Bank robbed

LIBERTY

Liberty police are searching for two men believed to have robbed Home Savings Bank’s Liberty Branch, 3500 Belmont Ave., around noon Saturday, 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, reports. The suspects photos are posted on the police Facebook page. Anyone able to identify them should call the tip line at 330-539-9830.

