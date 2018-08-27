Gun-control advocates march to manufacturer of rifles
Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.
Gun control advocates and one of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting are finishing a 50-mile, four-day march in Massachusetts to the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.
The student-led group is gathering outside company headquarters Sunday in Springfield.
The marchers have condemned Smith & Wesson for making the rifle used in the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The group wants the company to donate $5 million to gun violence research.
The Boston Globe reported David Hogg, a Parkland shooting survivor, called the march empowering and said Massachusetts shows how commonsense gun laws work.
Another group held signs across the street from Smith & Wesson supporting the gun-maker and the Second Amendment.
Smith & Wesson hasn't responded to requests for comment.
