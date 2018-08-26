Cortland Bank: Check out Kasasa accounts

CORTLAND

Noting the popularity of consumer rewards programs within the financial services industry, Cortland Bank highlighted its Kasasa checking account.

The free checking account offers 2 percent APY on Kasasa Cash and Kasasa Cash Bank accounts. Customers can also choose other rewards such as cash back or free music, apps and movies.

Cortland said another benefit of the account is free nationwide ATM withdrawals. Fees at any ATM are refunded when account qualifications are met.

Cortland reports the 3-year-old program has added 3,100 new checking account customers and increased deposits by $19.5 million.

MVYP will host volunteer opportunity

CANFIELD

The Mahoning Valley Young Professional will host its August volunteer opportunity from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Animal Charity Humane Society.

Participants will walk some of the organizations’s 40 dogs.

Animal Charity is at 525 W. Main St. Contact info@mvypclub.com with any questions.

Mahoning Valley Job Fair is Oct. 2

YOUNGSTOWN

The 2018 Mahoning Valley Job Fair is scheduled for Oct. 2 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave.

The event is open to all job seekers but will allow early access for local veterans from 10 to 11 a.m. All other job-seekers are invited to attend between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by The Vindicator, Vallourec and VindyJobs.com.

Reserve booths by Sept. 17 by contacting Pam Bissell at pbissell@vindy.com or at 330-747-1471, ext. 1321.

Chamber schedules Good Morning event

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced its Good Morning, Mahoning County event is scheduled for 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 7.

The annual program will include updates about all things involving the county. It will feature Aaron Young, executive director, Mill Creek MetroParks; Drs. Joe Mosca, Jennifer Pintar and Mike Hripko from Youngstown State University; Rob Gorham, executive director, America Makes; Jim Kinnick, executive director, Eastgate Regional Council of Governments; and county Engineer Patrick Ginnetti.

The cost to attend is $20 for chamber members; $30 for nonmembers.

Register online at regionalchamber.com/events.

Staff reports