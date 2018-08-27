Austintown race to benefit those with addictions

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Friends and family members of an Austintown man who died last year after struggling with addiction hope an upcoming event in his honor will keep his memory alive and help others who are struggling.

The first Run for Recovery In Memory of Jordan Johnson is a tribute to the 27-year-old who died of a drug overdose Nov. 29, 2017. Proceeds from the annual event will establish scholarships to fund treatment for other individuals with substance-use disorders. This year, the funds will go to First Step Recovery in Warren.

“Along with keeping his memory alive, our goal is to create awareness and reach out and help others,” said event organizer Laura Revetti, a lifelong friend of Johnson and his family.

Read the full story that includes information on registering for the race Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.