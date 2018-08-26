Agenda Monday


August 26, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Austintown Township trustees, 3:30 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.

Boardman school board, 6:30 p.m., Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Canfield Joint Fire District trustees, 5:30 p.m., Station 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., board training, second floor, CSB building, 222 W. Federal St., Suite 201, Youngstown.

Milton Township trustees, 7 p.m., Milton Township Fire Station, 15980 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Poland school board, 6 p.m. township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.

