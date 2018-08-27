11,000 make strides for cancer care in today's Panerathon

YOUNGSTOWN

The site of more than 10,000 people together for a common cause – and united in their determination to fight cancer while honoring survivors and those who died from the disease – is always enough to make Pat Barber cry.

“I can’t get over how much this grows. It’s so organized, and everyone is so caring and courteous,” the Austintown woman and six-year cancer survivor observed.

Barber was among the estimated 11,000 people of all ages who took part in the ninth annual Panerathon 10K/2-mile Fun Run/Walk on Sunday that began and ended at the Covelli Centre downtown.

Main sponsors were Covelli Enterprises Inc. and the Mercy Health Foundation of the Mahoning Valley. PNC Bank sponsored a Kids Fun Run.

Since its inception, the Valley’s largest annual fundraising event has generated more than $2 million, and this year’s goal was $515,000, all of which will support the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, noted Candace Madden, an event coordinator.

Sunday’s Panerathon had more than 100 sponsors and in excess of 250 teams. Nearly 800 participants represented Youngstown State University-affiliated groups as well as Team Sweeney alone, Madden pointed out.

Also, about 20 area schools took part, organizers said.

