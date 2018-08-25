YSU students end first week slip slidin' away

By AMANDA TONOLI

Youngstown State University students slid down an inflatable water slide Friday afternoon to end their first week back in school.

The water slide was part of many Welcome Week activities put on for YSU students’ first week back in session.

“It’s cool,” said Supergames operator and YSU graduate Trey Reese. “It gives them something different to do on campus.”

Students lined up to take their turns to race down the inflatable slide, not caring if they got wet on the warm summer day.

Slider and student Alexandra Wright of Girard said she partook in the water slide simply just to do it.

“You should do it,” she said. “If they’re offering it, why not do it?”

Senior student Jordan Fain of West Virginia went down the side in a dress shirt and dress pants and came out soaked.

“It just seemed interesting,” she said, laughing. “It was something different so I decided to do it even though I didn’t have the [right] clothes.”

Megan Crees, Pete’s Planners board member and YSU student, said the water slide was just something fun to do during the day.

“We are all ecstatic and on Cloud Nine to be back at YSU,” she said. “We want to engage students because a lot of times students come to class and then they go home or back to their dorms. But if they want to get the most out of their next four years, we are letting them know they need to get involved and they need to make friends and they need to network and make those connections so they can really actually get something out of this experience – more than just a degree.”

Carolyn Jesko, Student Activities assistant director and graduate student, concurred.

“It encourages an environment where students are encouraged to try new things,” she said. “We are trying to create the best student experience possible. We are trying to provide students with a wide variety of programming.”

Welcome Week extends through Sept. 1 with an upcoming ziplining on Monday, Puppy Palooza and Build a Penguin Tuesday and more throughout the week.

For information, visit cms.ysu.edu/administrative-offices/welcome-week/welcome-week-events.