South Side home destroyed today in latest in arson string

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

City firefighters were called to a house fire about 12:10 p.m. today on the East Side.

The fire destroyed a three-story home in the 300 block of Forest Avenue that had been vacant for some time. The cause likely was arson, fire officials said, though they were unable to provide further details.

No injuries were reported, however.

A Forest Avenue resident who lives nearby but didn’t want her name used said this was the third suspicious fire on the street in about a month. Two other vacant homes across the street from Saturday’s fire also burned, she said.

The city has seen a spate of recent suspicious fires, including five within a two-hour span in the early morning of Aug. 15 on the West Side, in which four vacant houses and a storage shed to a Mahoning Avenue business burned.

In mid-July, firefighters were called to a fire said to have been intentionally set at a vacant South Side business in the 2500 block of Market Street. Damage was listed at $10,000, though no injuries resulted