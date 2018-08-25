Fate of second power plant still uncertain
By Jessica Hardin
WARREN
The excitement was palpable in Judge Peter Kontos’ courtroom Friday as Lords- town leaders gathered to show support for Bill Siderewicz, developer of a proposed second gas-fired power plant in the Lordstown Industrial Park.
Those in attendance expected to receive definitive positive news regarding the plant’s future, but instead left Trumbull County Common Pleas Court before 11 a.m. without answers.
One reason there was no resolution was that the owners of the nearly complete first Lordstown power plant filed an appeal Monday with the 11th District Court of Appeals regarding an earlier decision, putting the case on hold.
Instead of a hearing in the courtroom, the attorneys for both sides talked in the judge’s chambers. He apparently urged the parties to mediate the dispute as the appeal proceeds.
A preliminary injunction, granted in November 2017, ordered the first Lordstown plant to sign a document necessary for the construction of the proposed second power plant.
Advocates for a second plant, including Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill, left the courtroom disappointed. “I was hoping we would have some sort of resolution today,” he said.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 24, 2018 10:23 a.m.
UPDATE | Appeals court filing delays movement on Lordstown energy plant
- October 6, 2017 midnight
Second Lordstown power plant approved
- January 2, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Legal action may determine whether second $900 million Lordstown power plant is built
- August 31, 2017 midnight
Company dismisses lawsuit filed against Lordstown power plant developer
- July 14, 2017 12:04 a.m.
Neighboring company raises issues regarding proposed second Lordstown power plant
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.