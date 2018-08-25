Second day of Jarrell trial wraps up

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The second day of the James Jarrell aggravated murder trial wrapped up Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jarrell, 36, is accused of the July 7, 2015, stabbing and bludgeoning death of his stepmother, Tina Jarrell, 55, in her Wellington Avenue home on the West Side.

A jury was seated Wednesday in the case and began hearing testimony Thursday before Judge Lou A. D’Apolito. Testimony in the trial resumes Monday morning.

Prosecutors said Jarrell killed his stepmother, then took her car and credit cards. He was caught the day after her death in Pittsburgh.

Jurors heard from Pittsburgh police officers who arrested James Jarrell there as well as a call Jarrell made while in the Allegheny County jail, where Jarrell told a friend he had done something bad. The person Jarrell was talking to said he knew what Jarrell was talking about.

A witness from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also testified about DNA and blood evidence found on items collected by city police at the crime scene.

Jurors also heard from Detective Sgt. Dave Sweeney, lead investigator on the case, before being excused for the weekend.