Y'town judicial candidate interviews Monday, Tuesday

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County Republican Party screening committee will interview the six candidates seeking to be the next Youngstown Municipal Court judge Monday and Tuesday.

The committee could send the names of three candidates, though it could possibly be more, to Gov. John Kasich’s office as soon as the end of next week, said Mahoning Republican Chairman Mark Munroe.

Kasich, a Republican, will select the person to replace Judge Elizabeth Kobly, whose official retirement date is Sept. 21. Her last day on the bench will be Thursday.

The appointment would run to Jan. 1, 2020. There’s an election next year for a full six-year term for the position.

Interviewed over the two days for the party’s recommendations are:

City Magistrate Anthony Sertick, who unsuccessfully ran last year in the Democratic primary for municipal court judge.

Former city Law Director Martin Hume, an assistant Mahoning County prosecutor.

Renee DiSalvo, who works in private practice and is a former assistant city prosecutor.

Mark Hanni, private practice attorney who unsuccessfully ran last year as an independent for municipal court judge.

Anthony Farris, a former law director and ex-chief assistant city prosecutor who is a senior assistant Ohio attorney general in the downtown Youngstown office.

Terry Grenga, who has a private practice and is a former assistant county prosecutor.

Meanwhile, city Law Director Jeff Limbian said he didn’t file for the seat because he believes there should have been an election this November.

State law calls for the governor to fill this vacancy, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office and Munroe.

Limbian initially wanted to file a court action to force such an election, but dropped the idea and said he’ll run in the Democratic May 2019 primary for the position.