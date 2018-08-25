Boyarko named chamber COO

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/ Warren Regional Chamber announced the promotion of Sarah Boyarko to chief operating officer of the organization.

As COO, Boyarko will support the chamber’s efforts to deliver quality services to members, investors and the business community while also continuing her responsibilities in the economic development division, according to a news release.

James Dignan, president & CEO of the chamber, said, “The creation of a chief operating officer position and the appointment of Sarah Boyarko will create additional senior management capacity to oversee the chamber’s various and diverse programs, initiatives and divisions. In her new role she’ll be focused on greater internal alignment of our departments and individual services to ensure success in reaching our strategic goals, as well as inclusive economic growth and deeper local engagement across the region.”

Boyarko has been with the chamber since 2006 and became vice president of economic development in 2012.

Ryan applauds financing deal

WELLSVILLE

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan applauded the announcement of a $1.3 billion financing agreement to build a fully permitted 1,182-megawatt combined-cycle natural-gas electric generating facility in Columbiana County, known as the South Field Energy Project.

“The South Field Energy project will create jobs and bring a significant economic windfall to Columbiana County, the surrounding area and the whole state,” said Ryan, of Howland, D-13th. “Northeast Ohio is an ideal place to invest. We have the infrastructure and some of the best workers in the world.”

The construction of the facility is slated for completion in 2021. The project will create approximately 1,000 union construction jobs during its peak period.

S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 close at record highs

The benchmark S&P 500 index closed at an all-time high, just two days after the current bull market in U.S. stocks became the longest in history. The Nasdaq composite and the Russell 2000 indexes also ended the day at all-time highs.

Technology companies, the best-performing sector in the market this year, accounted for much of the gains. The price of oil snapped a seven-week losing streak, finishing this week about 5 percent higher.

The rally capped another solid week for the stock market, which has been riding a wave of strong corporate earnings even amid uncertainty over simmering global trade tensions.

“It appears that the market is really focusing on fundamentals,” said Rob Eschweiler, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. “We’re at the very tail end of earnings season, and there’s no other way to characterize the earnings season other than ‘spectacular.’”

Staff/wire report

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 43.461.46

Aqua America, .20 37.74 0.14

Avalon Holdings,4.240.20

Chemical Bank, .2857.77-0.15

Community Health Sys, .213.560.02

Cortland Bancorp, .1124.45-0.10

Farmers Nat., .0716.00 0.00

First Energy, .36 37.060.28

Fifth/Third, .1629.44-0.03

First Niles Financial, .059.500.14

FNB Corp., .1213.54-0.08

General Motors, .3835.960.30

General Electric, .1212.50-0.04

Huntington Bank, .11 16.220.03

JP Morgan Chase, .56114.51-0.20

Key Corp, .1121.340.00

Macy’s, .38 36.50-1.63

Parker Hannifin, .76171.692.56

PNC, .75142.95-0.29

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88180.860.43

Stoneridge 30.55 1.44

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.420.00

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.