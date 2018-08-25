METRO DIGEST || Back to School Sunday

Back to School Sunday

WARREN

Second Baptist Church “A House of Hope,” 1510 Main Ave SW, Warren, will host its third annual Back to School Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Students, parents, staff and administrators from Warren City Schools and other local school districts are invited to join in a service of worship, encouragement and prayer for the 2018-19 school year.

Special messages will be shared by local educators, and a prayer of blessing will be offered by the Rev. Todd Johnson.

Woman charged

BOARDMAN

Township police responded to reports of a woman on Market Street and Shields Road asking individuals if they wanted to purchase drugs Thursday evening.

Police asked for consent to search the black jacket Latoya Martin, 35, was holding, but she resisted, reports say. The officers also asked about a bulge in the front of her shirt, but she ignored the question.

When she continued to resist, police took her to the ground.

A glass crack pipe with burnt residue fell out of her jacket, reports say. A female officer recovered a Tramadol bottle containing 49 acetaminophen from Martin’s bra.

Martin is charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in counterfeit substances.

Phone scam warning

YOUNGSTOWN

Police Chief Robin Lees is warning residents about a phone scam.

Lees said residents have been receiving calls from people claiming to be with the department or the Internal Revenue Service warning them that they owe back taxes and they need to make a payment immediately.

Lees said the calls are fake and they are generated from an overseas number. He said anyone who receives such a call should report it.

Stabbing case

YOUNGSTOWN

A man indicted last week in a stabbing death earlier this month is in the Mahoning County jail.

Albert Byrd IV, 24, of Wilshire Drive, is in the jail on a murder charge. He is expected to be arraigned next week in common pleas court.

Byrd and Louanne Johnson, 21, of Tyrell Avenue, were both indicted in the Aug. 1 stabbing death of Jermaine Donlow, 26, of Illinois Avenue. Donlow was found bleeding at a Tyrell Avenue apartment and later died. Johnson was taken into custody earlier this week.