Austintown police seek 3 who robbed burger restaurant
Staff report
AUSTINTOWN
Police are seeking the public’s help for tips about who robbed a township restaurant last weekend.
Police reports said three men held up the Five Guys Burgers and Fries on state Route 46 on Saturday night.
Officers responded to a hold-up alarm at Five Guys about 11 p.m., according to police reports.
A caller advised the business had been held up at gunpoint.
Suspects made commands to employees to show them the cash registers and safe where they emptied the money into a black bag, while another suspect paced with what appeared to be a firearm in his pocket, reports said.
No injuries were reported from the employees, and the suspects fled the scene.
The suspects, described as three black males all about 6 feet tall with masks and flowered bandanas covering their faces, took approximately $1,300 to $1,500 from the safe and cash registers, reports said.
To provide information, call the tip line at 330-270-5108.
Tips will remain anonymous and confidential.
