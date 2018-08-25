Austintown police seek 3 who robbed burger restaurant

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Police are seeking the public’s help for tips about who robbed a township restaurant last weekend.

Police reports said three men held up the Five Guys Burgers and Fries on state Route 46 on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a hold-up alarm at Five Guys about 11 p.m., according to police reports.

A caller advised the business had been held up at gunpoint.

Suspects made commands to employees to show them the cash registers and safe where they emptied the money into a black bag, while another suspect paced with what appeared to be a firearm in his pocket, reports said.

No injuries were reported from the employees, and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects, described as three black males all about 6 feet tall with masks and flowered bandanas covering their faces, took approximately $1,300 to $1,500 from the safe and cash registers, reports said.

To provide information, call the tip line at 330-270-5108.

Tips will remain anonymous and confidential.