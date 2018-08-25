METRO DIGEST || Arrested in Pa.

Arrested in Pa.

GIRARD

Police on Thursday arrested the man accused of stealing a car on South State Street after he threatened a business owner at gunpoint Wednesday in New Castle, Pa., after he was accused of stealing another car.

Police said Thomas Kuhn took a black Pontiac G6, the same make and model as the car stolen in Girard. He allegedly left the scene of an accident with the black car and was driving without a license. Both cars were recovered, police said. Kuhn faces multiple charges, including aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

I-680 closures

YOUNGSTOWN

Interstate 680 southbound between state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue) and Market Street closed at 6 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday morning. Detours will direct drivers onto U.S. Route 422 to U.S. Route 62.

The southbound on-ramps from High, Oakwood and Silliman streets will be closed during this period.

The ramp from Mahoning Avenue onto 680 southbound will be closed through mid-October for bridge repairs. The detour is Mahoning Avenue to Glenwood Avenue to High Street.

Women face charges

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested two Youngstown women for soliciting sex at an Austintown business on Seventy-Six Drive on Wednesday night.

After making initial contact via an online advertisement titled “Ready to Play?!” officers were sent to the Super 8 Motel in Austintown for a meet-up with Mylindsie Allison, 28, of Mabel Street, and Amber Boerio, 25, of East Dewey Avenue.

Boerio and Allison are charged with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools.

Allison was additionally charged with criminal trespassing because she previously had been warned to stay off the property.

Promotion ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN

The city police department at 9 a.m. Tuesday will promote Patrolman Ryan Laatsch to detective sergeant in a ceremony in city council chambers.

Laatsch has been a member of the department since June 2007.

ACTION meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing our Neighborhoods will meet at city hall, 26 S. Phelps St., at 5 p.m. Tuesday to present a proposed ordinance calling for action against alleged predatory land contracts and a management company, Vision Properties. The public is invited.

Request granted

CAMPBELL

Judge Patrick Cunning of Campbell Municipal Court has granted a request for a competency hearing for Marc Anthony Flora, 29, of Campbell, who is accused of killing his infant daughter Aug. 18.

Choir anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN

Mount Gilead Baptist Church, 2821 Hillman St., will celebrate the 48th anniversary of its adult choir at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Rev. Michael Minter will be the special speaker, and the congregation of Shiloh Baptist Church of Akron will be in attendance.

