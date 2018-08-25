YSU students slip n' slide into 1st weekend after classes

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University students slid down an inflatable water slide Friday afternoon to end their first week back in school.

The water slide was part of many Welcome Week activities put on for YSU students’ first week back in session.

“It’s cool,” said Supergames operator and YSU graduate Trey Reese. “It gives them something different to do on campus.”

Students lined up to take their turns to race down the inflatable slide, not caring if they got wet on the warm summer day.

Slider and student Alexandra Wright of Girard said she partook in the water slide simply just to do it.

“You should do it,” she said. “If they’re offering it, why not do it?”

Senior student Jordan Fain of West Virginia went down the side in a dress shirt and dress pants and came out soaked.

“It just seemed interesting,” she laughed.

