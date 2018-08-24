Youngstown offers rabies vaccinations Sept. 15
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown City Health District is offering rabies vaccinations next month for dogs, cats and ferrets more than three months old.
The clinic is set for 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 in the parking deck of the Oak Hill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, according to a release from the district.
Each shot is $6 per animal. Dogs must be leashed and cats and ferrets must be caged. Appointments are not required.
Rabies vaccinations for pets are required in Youngstown City and Mahoning County.
