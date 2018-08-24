Youngstown offers rabies vaccinations Sept. 15


August 24, 2018 at 10:06a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City Health District is offering rabies vaccinations next month for dogs, cats and ferrets more than three months old.

The clinic is set for 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 in the parking deck of the Oak Hill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, according to a release from the district.

Each shot is $6 per animal. Dogs must be leashed and cats and ferrets must be caged. Appointments are not required.

Rabies vaccinations for pets are required in Youngstown City and Mahoning County.

