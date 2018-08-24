Woman arrested after complaint that she was selling drugs
BOARDMAN
Township police responded to reports of a woman on Market Street and Shields Road asking individuals if they wanted to purchase drugs Thursday evening.
Police asked for consent to search the black jacket Latoya Martin, 35, was holding, but she resisted. The officers also asked about a bulge in the front of her shirt, but she ignored the question.
When she continued to resist, police placed Martin in an escort position and took her to the ground.
A glass crack pipe with burnt residue fell out of her jacket. A female officer recovered a Tramadol bottle containing 49 acetaminophen from Martin’s bra.
The business owner who reported Martin provided a written statement.
Martin is charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in counterfeit substances.
