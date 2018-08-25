Witnesses say driver who died after hitting bus swerved twice before crash

Staff report

FOWLER

A witness said the driver who died in a head-on crash into a 10-passenger transport bus on state Route 305 on Aug. 14 crossed into the opposite lane of travel twice before the crash.

The driver, Michael Chismar, 49, of Cortland, died Monday in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, six days after the 8:30 a.m. crash on state Route 305 west of state Route 193.

The witness, who was traveling behind Chizmar, said Chizmar’s Cadillac Escalade went left of center “almost striking a mailbox on the opposite side of the road, prior to going left of center a second time and striking the bus,” according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

A witness in front of Chizmar’s vehicle also reported seeing the Cadillac go left of center before the crash.

Read more on the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.