US Sen. Sherrod Brown: I can't support Kavanaugh for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said today he cannot support Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh because Kavanaugh would threaten the rights of Ohioans.

Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, said he came to his decision after meeting with the nominee face-to-face.

“After thoroughly reviewing his record, meeting with him face-to-face, and listening to Ohioans, I am convinced Judge Kavanaugh would side with special interests over working people and threaten the rights of Ohioans,” Brown said. “Special interests already have armies of lobbyists and lawyers on their side. Working people need Justices who will put their rights first, not Justices who will side with insurance companies over cancer survivors, financial scammers over customers, or massive corporations over American workers.”



Brown said the Supreme Court has already stripped workers of rights in recent decisions, and in its next session, the court is expected to make key decisions on everything from whether employers can prevent workers from fighting for the wages they’ve earned to whether employers can discriminate against workers because of their age. Kavanaugh has opposed protections that allow workers to band together in the workplace, and has repeatedly ruled against workers in discrimination and safety cases, Brown said.