Trumbull County losing new administrator after just 5 months

WARREN

Rebecca Gerson, who became Trumbull County administrator, transit administrator and purchasing director April 9, announced she is leaving the job Sept. 6 to return to her law practice.

Before becoming county administrator, she was deputy Youngstown law director and an assistant Mahoning County prosecutor.

Commissioner Enzo Cantalamessa said Richard Jackson, county human resources director, has agreed to fill the additional roles of county administrator and purchasing director when Gerson leaves.

Cantalamessa said he hoped to keep Jackson in the job for about six months and then re-evaluate how it’s working.

Jackson had initially applied to be county administrator but rescinded the application. Some questioned whether it was proper for him to apply for a job after having written the job description for it.

Jackson said Friday it will be difficult to do the three jobs, “but it’s what the county needs right now.”

