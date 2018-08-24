Surplus food/clothing
Surplus food/clothing
Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, food distribution, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday. For those living in ZIP code areas 44509, 44511 and 44515. Take identification.
East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Please bring containers and proper identification.
Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.