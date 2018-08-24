Section of I-680 southbound closed tonight


August 24, 2018 at 2:24p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Interstate 680 southbound will be closed between state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue) and Market Street beginning at 6 p.m. this evening, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced today.

It will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The detour will direct drivers to U.S. Route 422 to U.S. Route 62.

Ramps from High, Oakwood and Silliman Streets will be closed during this period.

The ramp from Mahoning Avenue to I-680 southbound will be closed through mid-October for bridge repairs.

