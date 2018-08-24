Second day of trial in stabbing death of stepmom
YOUNGSTOWN
The second day of the James Jarrell aggravated murder trial is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Jarrell, 36, is charged with the July 7, 2015, stabbing death of his stepmother, Tina Jarrell, in her Wellington Avenue home.
Testimony began Thursday. Judge Lou D-Apoliti is hearing the case.
