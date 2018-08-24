Salute to Business registration to close

BOARDMAN

Online registration closes Tuesday for the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s Salute to Business 2018.

The event, which features U.S. Small Business Administration administrator Linda McMahon as the keynote speaker, is at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Mr. Anthony’s.

The cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers.

The event also will feature remarks from U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, and will honor numerous Salute to Business award recipients.

ATHENA celebration scheduled for Oct. 23

HERMITAGE, PA.

Lawrence Mercer ATHENA will present the sixth annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Celebration from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Five Fillies Farm, 3207 State Route 208 in New Wilmington.

Honorees for the established ATHENA Leadership Award are: Colleen Chamberlain, human resources director for Youngstown School District and proprietor of Penny Allenwood Outdoors LLC; LeeAnn Fulena, partner at Robb Leonard Mulvihill law firm; and Michele Goodman-Jones, proprietor of Michele Goodman Studios.

The emerging ATHENA Young Professional Award honorees are: Michelle Bower, Buhl Community Recreation Center program and dance director; Anna Marie Mindicino, proprietor, The Bottle Tree Creative Arts House and executive director, Do Good. Period.; Yvonne Ovial, proprietor, Leaps & Bounds Gymnastics Co.; Michele Truax Ohl, proprietor, Gowns of Grace Inc. and operations director for the Guardians Nest Inc.; and Angie Mohr Urban, executive director, New Visions for Lawrence County.

Buy tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-lawrence-mercer-athena-awards-tickets-48883102676.

JOANN Fabric creates online petition over tariffs

CLEVELAND

The national chain JOANN Fabric and Craft has created an online petition asking customers to support the privately held company’s efforts to obtain exemptions for tariffs on products imported from China.

A spokeswoman for the Hudson, Ohio-based chain said Thursday more than 20,000 people have signed the petition since Monday.

JOANN’s Amanda Hayes said the 25 percent tariffs target hundreds of imported products from China and sold to U.S. customers, with the biggest “hit” on fabrics, fleece and yarn.

Fiat Chrysler recalls vans, SUVs

DETROIT

Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 209,000 minivans and SUVs worldwide to fix a brake problem that can cause longer stopping distances.

The recall covers the 2018 Dodge Journey, 2019 Jeep Cherokee and the 2018 and 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and Jeep Compass. Most are in the United States.

The company said a brake-system part wasn’t built to specifications, allowing gas bubbles to form in the brake fluid. FCA has received no customer complaints or reports of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 42.02-1.19

Aqua America, .20 37.60 -0.06

Avalon Holdings,4.040.12

Chemical Bank, .2857.92-0.28

Community Health Sys, .213.55-0.05

Cortland Bancorp, .1124.550.10

Farmers Nat., .0716.00 0.05

First Energy, .36 36.780.23

Fifth/Third, .1629.48-0.27

First Niles Financial, .059.500.14

FNB Corp., .1213.630.00

General Motors, .3835.67-0.46

General Electric, .1212.540.07

Huntington Bank, .11 16.18-0.03

JP Morgan Chase, .56114.73-0.26

Key Corp, .1121.34-0.19

Macy’s, .38 38.130.58

Parker Hannifin, .76169.08-1.65

PNC, .75143.20-1.37

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88180.431.04

Stoneridge 29.16 -2.16

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.42-0.07

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.