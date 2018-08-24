Robin Leach, 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' host, dies at 76


August 24, 2018 at 12:38p.m.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A publicist says Robin Leach, whose voice crystallized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died. He was 76.

Leach's family said through a public relations firm he died today in L:as Vegas.

Leach gave frenzied descriptions of yachts, mansions and private jets in his English accent on the syndicated show that ran for a decade.

He signed off by hoping viewers would have "champagne wishes and caviar dreams," a phrase that became a cultural touchstone.

Leach's voice was constantly parodied. Both Harry Shearer and Dana Carvey did Leach on "Saturday Night Live."

Leach began his career as a print journalist in Britain. He came to the U.S. where he wrote for the New York Daily News and People magazine before finding his calling in television.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000