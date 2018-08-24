Police: Woman fatally mauled by pit bull
Associated Press
CINCINNATI
Authorities say a woman found unresponsive at an Ohio home was mauled to death by a pit bull.
Cincinnati police on Thursday identified the woman as 42-year-old Della Riley. The Hamilton County coroner has ruled that Riley died from traumatic injuries caused by the dog.
Cincinnati police Lt. Steve Saunders said officers were called to the home early Wednesday afternoon to assist firefighters who had responded to a report of a woman having seizures. Saunders said officers found the dog standing over Riley inside the home and that it charged at the officers, who opened fire and killed it.
Saunders said an autopsy showed that one of the officers’ rounds ricocheted off the floor and struck Riley in the abdomen after she had died.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 25, 2017 10:59 a.m.
Ohio police: Dog that fatally mauled man is later shot dead
- August 2, 2018 2:34 p.m.
Pa. 2-year-old fatally mauled by pit bulls inside home
- December 20, 2017 8:26 p.m.
Woman fatally mauled by a dog at a Phoenix boarding facility
- February 14, 2017 1:51 p.m.
Girard woman tells police her pit bull killed other dog
- April 30, 2017 midnight
Pit bull killing rekindles debate over dog breed
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.