POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Aug. 16

Theft: A woman reportedly stole makeup from Dollar General, 2002 S. Raccoon Road.

Criminal damaging: Someone reportedly poured an unknown liquid into the gas tank of construction equipment in the 2600 block of state Route 46.

Attempted theft: A woman who drove a gold sport utility vehicle reportedly tried to steal clothing from the J.C. Penney store, 6000 Mahoning Ave.

Recovered property: A 1982 Yamaha Virago motorcycle was towed after having been found with damage to its ignition system in the 1900 block of South Meridian Road.

Aug. 17

Theft: Someone stole various articles of clothing from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Theft by deception: Chad R. Eatinger, 29, of Corbett Road, Diamond, surrendered on a misdemeanor theft-by-deception charge. While employed with General Nutrition Center, 5880 Mahoning Ave., Eatinger made about $625 worth of fraudulent sales and returns over a three-month period early this year, a report showed.

Aug. 18

Arrest: Authorities arrested Luis S. Perez, who listed addresses on North Meridian Road in Austintown and Gladstone Avenue in Campbell, during a traffic stop near Potomac Avenue. Perez, 43, was wanted on a Campbell Municipal Court warrant.

Arrest: Officers near Industrial and South Meridian roads pulled over and took Charles C. Richardson, 34, into custody. Richardson, of Alameda Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a bench warrant charging failure to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Possible theft: A wallet was lost or stolen at a Mahoning Avenue department store.

Drugs: A traffic stop in the 4400 block of Mahoning Avenue resulted in a felony drug-abuse charge against Richard P. Hassay, 23, of Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, when, police alleged, a large bag that contained 254 grams of suspected marijuana was found. In addition, Hassay had a small bag of suspected marijuana and $3,117 in cash in his pocket, a report stated.

Weapon: Authorities responded to a report of gunshots on or near Mahoning Avenue, though the report contained no further details.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 4200 block of Pembrook Road, from which a 50-inch TV and an Xbox game system were taken.

Robbery: Three gunmen reportedly robbed Five Guys, a fast-food restaurant at 107 S. Canfield-Niles Road, of an undisclosed amount of money.

Aug. 19

Weapon/drugs: Officers near Burkey Road pulled over then charged D’Shaun J. Scott, 22, of Lowell Avenue, Youngstown, with one felony count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after allegedly having found a loaded Glock 42 handgun in the center console, along with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition, even though Scott had no concealed-carry permit. Also, police handed a summons to Zoharian M. Williams, 21, of Compass West Drive, Austintown, after saying a small bag of suspected marijuana was found in a backpack.

Aug. 20

Arrest: Police took Obrian H. Hylton, 34, into custody after having stopped his vehicle at South Meridian and South Four Mile Run roads. The Los Angeles man was accused of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on a drug-possession charge.

Auto theft/recovered property: A 2008 Dodge vehicle was stolen from Greenwood Chevrolet Inc., 4695 Mahoning Ave. In addition, a 2002 Pontiac Sunfire was found after having been stolen in Warren.

Fraud: An Edinburgh Avenue resident discovered a credit card had been used in a fraudulent manner at multiple locations.

Robbery: While investigating a parking violation at a Mahoning Avenue big-box store, authorities arrested Aubrey A. Foose, 23, of Compass West Drive, Austintown, upon discovering Foose was wanted on a Niles warrant charging robbery. His bond was set at $100,000.

Arrest: A traffic stop on Mahoning Avenue led to Marquaela L. Cousart’s arrest. Cousart, 29, who listed Youngstown addresses on McCartney Road and Lilburne Drive, was wanted on a Struthers Municipal Court warrant charging forgery.

Harassment: Brandon R. Emery, 22, of South Canfield-Niles Road, Canfield, surrendered on an Austintown warrant charging telecommunications harassment.

Fraud: A South Edgehill Avenue resident found out money had been removed from a bank account.

Aug. 21

Arrest: After stopping her vehicle near New Road, authorities arrested Amy L. Hall, 28, of Mary Knoll Avenue, Campbell, who was wanted on a bench warrant accusing her of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Disturbance: Police responded to a possible fight related to a game of pool at a business in the 5400 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Identity theft: A Maplecrest Drive resident discovered unauthorized charges to an account.

Fraud: A South Raccoon Road man reportedly was the victim of bogus information he had received.

Theft: An undisclosed sum of money was stolen from a McDonald’s restaurant, 1150 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

CANFIELD

Aug. 14

Theft: Vito DePinto, 64, of Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, was charged after an undisclosed sum of money was removed from a cash register at Belleria Pizza & Italian Grille, 584 E. Main St.

Aug. 15

Citation: A traffic stop near East Main Street led to a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Chance Rucker, 20, of Randolph Street Northwest, Warren, with driving 70 mph in an area with a 35-mph speed limit.

Citation: After pulling him over on Fairground Boulevard, officers cited Dominic Jenkins, 29, of Wesley Avenue, Youngstown, on a charge of traveling 53 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Aug. 16

Arrest: Police charged Frank D. Matthews Jr., 57, of South Union Avenue, Salem, with operating a vehicle impaired after having stopped his car on Fairground Boulevard.

Arrest: Authorities on U.S. Route 224 arrested Randy J. Bucci, 46, upon discovering he was wanted on a Niles warrant. Bucci, of Kearney Street, Niles, also was charged with driving under suspension.

Aug. 17

Summons: After pulling him over on North Broad Street, officers wrote a summons charging Antonio Campana, 34, of Mistletoe Avenue, Youngstown, with driving under suspension.

Aug. 19

Summons: A traffic stop on South Broad Street resulted in a summons charging Jennifer Weaver, 36, of Wingate Road, Poland, with driving under suspension.

Aug. 20

Citation: Police issued a minor-misdemeanor citation to Louis Varady Jr., 36, after saying the Sterrett, Ala., man had driven 51 mph in a section of West Main Street with a 35-mph speed limit.