Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Ohio crash involving SUV
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in suburban Dayton have identified a woman who was killed in a crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 66-year-old Cammie Laird, of Dayton, was killed Thursday afternoon in Perry Township. Police say Laird’s vehicle was T-boned by an SUV driven by 53-year-old Diane Marlow, of Brookville, when she failed to yield at an intersection. Marlow’s vehicle overturned after the collision.
Laird was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police say a 10-year-old girl riding with Laird was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening. Marlow was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
