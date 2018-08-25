In Ohio: Trump bashes Dems as 'negative, nasty'

COLUMBUS (AP) — President Donald Trump is branding Democrats as "left-wing haters and radicals" who are trying to "tear down our institutions."

He also says they're "nasty."

Trump unleashed the string of insults in a speech tonight at the Ohio Republican Party fundraising dinner in the capital city. The speech was meant to help unite fractious state Republicans heading into the November midterm elections.

Trump says that with Democrats, "it's always negative, nasty, the way they come after me."

Polls show large majorities of Democrats disapprove of Trump's performance in office, but he says they need to get over it and accept that he's president.

Adds Trump: "We won the election. We're going to win again in 2020. ... These are nasty people."

Trump praised the slate of Republican candidates during the dinner in the nation's premier battleground state but noticeably avoided mentioning Gov. John Kasich, one of his 2016 primary opponents and sharpest critics, who skipped the event.

A subdued Trump, who has been grappling with the defection of some longtime loyalists amid investigations into his 2016 campaign, skewered Democrat Richard Cordray "as a far-left candidate" who was "groomed by Pocahontas." That was a reprise of his insult of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a possible 2020 presidential challenger, over her Native American heritage.

"Cordray will destroy your state," Trump said without going into specifics. Cordray, who led the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Washington during the Obama administration, worked closely with Warren, who helped create the agency before she won a Senate seat.

Ohio is holding a number of high-stakes races for governor, Senate and several U.S. House seats that could factor into GOP control of Congress this fall – and linger into Trump's next presidential campaign.