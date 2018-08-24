Meeting set Thursday in Hubbard on proposed waste-injection well


August 24, 2018 at 6:03p.m.

HUBBARD — There will be a town hall meeting from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Brentford House, 737 Myron St., on the proposed waste-injection well in Hubbard as well as the proposed wells in Brookfield, Vienna and North Lima.

Silverio Caggiano, battalion chief with the Youngstown Fire Department; Rick Hernandez, Hubbard Township trustee; and Teresa Mills, executive director of the Buckeye Environmental Network, will speak.

