Meeting set Thursday in Hubbard on proposed waste-injection well
HUBBARD — There will be a town hall meeting from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Brentford House, 737 Myron St., on the proposed waste-injection well in Hubbard as well as the proposed wells in Brookfield, Vienna and North Lima.
Silverio Caggiano, battalion chief with the Youngstown Fire Department; Rick Hernandez, Hubbard Township trustee; and Teresa Mills, executive director of the Buckeye Environmental Network, will speak.
