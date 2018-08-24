West Side man found guilty of dealing heroin, fentanyl

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A jury found a West Side man accused of drug trafficking guilty on all counts Thursday.

Corey Floyd, 39, of Hopkins Road, faced charges of trafficking in heroin, trafficking in drugs and illegal possession of a firearm.

The charges resulted from a July 2016 raid at Floyd’s home that turned up 13 grams each of heroin and fentanyl and a 9 mm handgun.

In 2005, Floyd was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison after being charged in federal court with drug charges. That conviction made it illegal for Floyd to possess firearms.

Judge John M. Durkin accepted the verdict from the jury, which deliberated for about two hours.

The judge will sentence Floyd at a later date.

He could face up to eight years on the heroin charge.

Detective Robert Whited, who led the raid at Floyd’s home, testified Wednesday that Floyd had scales, sifters and ventilator masks in his home that were consistent with “upper-level” drug dealing.

He also noted that the firearm and $7,200 in suspected drug money were found hidden in the home, which is “standard” for drug activity.