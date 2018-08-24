MAHONING COURTS

COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

Docket

State v. Cornelius Booth, must enter and successfully complete day reporting at CCA.

State v. Quentin Jones, sentenced.

State v. Marquise Hornbuckle, counts 1 and 3 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Charles Butler, sentenced.

State v. Tawaun Gordon, pleads guilty; sentenced.

Robert L. Ramunno II et al v. Newton V. Murphy et al, decision of magistrate.

Sandra Geary et al v. Youngstown Plastic Tooling and Machinery Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Shawn Olson v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, order of magistrate.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Estate of Everett McCreary et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Carlena N. Ramey et al v. Melanie R. Rucci et al, order of magistrate.

Samuel Jackson Jr. et al v. Sunoco Pipeline LP et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kathleen Thompson et al, order of magistrate.

Gerald W. Moon et al v. Lenore Bills et al, order of magistrate.

JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC v. Anthony Grogan, dismissed.

Eric N. Locke v. Estate of Louis H. DiRocco et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Gregory S. Jeffries et al, order of magistrate.

Emit Meade v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Casey Agnone, judgment for plaintiff.

Big League Capital II LLC v. Jason R. Neapolitan et al, order of magistrate.

Douglas E. Messimer et al v. Sunday Proctor et al, order of magistrate.

Brenda Stanley et al v. Philip A. Argiro et al, order of magistrate.

Laura Buckley v. Brandon Scott, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Sandra Young v. Miranda L. Ohl, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Melody Allen v. Michael Gibson Sr., dismissed.

Mark L. Cook v. Larry Gentile, order of magistrate.

Aaliyah A. Clark-Kennedy v. Daniel L. Richardson, order of magistrate.

Amy Mathey v. Julia Oucas, order of magistrate.

State v. Gabriel J. Talanca, sentenced; must register as a sex offender or a child victim offender.

State v. Marquise Hornbuckle, counts 1 through 3 dismissed.

State v. David A. Lucero, pleads guilty.

New Beginnings Residential Treatment Center LLC et al v. Steel Town LLC et al, judgment entered.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Lee V. Owen et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Daniel R. Yemma v. James Gordon et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. Mark A. Wilburn, order to disburse.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Gary D. Cronk et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Banner Supply Co. v. David A. DiLullo et al, order of magistrate.

Robert Johnson v. C and S Services Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

David Antonelli et al v. Shirley McIntosh et al, dismissed; judgment entered.

Derek Culver v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., dismissed.

Shauna Spencer v. William P. Cimino, settled; judgment entered.

D and G Mechanical Inc. v. B and B Contractors and Developers Inc., order of magistrate.

Clarence Jones v. Ford Motor Co., dismissed.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Debbie Zublena et al, dismissed.

Home Savings Bank v. Michael S. Jackintell et al, confirmation and distribution.

Emily R. Bluedorn v. Alison T. Green et al, summary judgment.

Donald A. Martin et al v. Ben Rudick & Son Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Sarah R. Brugler v. James K. Thorpe et al, dismissed; judgment entered.

Leann Zandarski v. Compass Family and Community Services et al, settled.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Thomas M. Deak, default judgment.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Canus Investments Group LLC et al, settled; judgment entered.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Assoc. v. Mark M. Zurbrugg et al, order of magistrate.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Justin Previtte et al, order of magistrate.

William Maloney et al v. Mahoning Paint Corp. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Henry A. Bergiez et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Farmers National Bank v. Anthony Ross et al, order of magistrate.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. v. Louis Varady, default judgment.

Steam Action Carpet Cleaning Co. v. Sam Breese et al, order of magistrate.

Steel Town LLC v. Vanessa Jones et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown v. Kendall R. Taylor, default judgment.

Owners Insurance Co. et al v. Kathleen Barganier, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Andrea Westfall et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. RWRW Holdings LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Robert Cronenwett et al v. Energy Wise Home Improvements Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Midland Funding LLC v. Michael Rodriguez, default judgment.

Joseph A. Green v. Nicholas Bell et al, order of magistrate.

Megan E. Tomaino v. Maraline Kubik et al, order of magistrate.

Catherine Stacy v. Kimberly Hanley, order of magistrate.

Launa J. Lynn v. Leanna Razo-Feliciano, dismissed.

Jan L. McCulley v. Shari Joyce, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Dwayne A. Burnett et al, foreclosure.

American Express Bank v. Lori Putt, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Tammy L. Trainer et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Aames Funding Corp. et al, default judgment.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jeffrey P. Lane et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Kenneth Haid et al v. Richard Dixon et al, judgment in favor of plaintiffs.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Crystal M. Thomas et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. PNC Bank National Association et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Viola Robinson, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Emmett Greene et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Vicky A. Jones, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Joshua W. Rankin et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. David J. Fortney et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Arvin Irizarry et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Blundeaner Hauser et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

City of Campbell Ohio v. George A. Sims et al, default judgment.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ingersoll Financial Midwest Land Trust et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Vernice Williams et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Leland Bennett et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Melissa J. Gray et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. William Shannon et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

USAA Federal Savings Bank v. David Erickson et al, judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Twenty Three Ducks LCL et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Scott M. Hilliard et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Tyler Dugan v. Sherry Burns, order of magistrate.

State of Ohio Ex Rel Mike Dewine v. Gregory Fidoe et al, order of magistrate.

Arms Trucking Co. v. DES Material and Supply Co. LLC, order of magistrate.

Katherine M. Bentley v. William Malone, order of magistrate.

Ken Minich v. Sharon K. Gregory, dismissed.

Diana L. Apgar v. Mark L. Cook Sr., order of magistrate.

Rocco J. Corbisello v. Rocco Rogers, order of magistrate. State v. Terence J. Dawson, sentenced.

State v. Sean Mills, sentenced.

State v. Reginald R. Young, forfeited.

State v. David J. Bebbs Jr., sentenced.

State v. Michael J. Wilson, sentenced.

State v. Altay Baker, sentenced.

State v. Sebrina L. Herliska, pleads guilty.

State v. Anthony Ferrell, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Martino Sewell, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Joel Ramer, judgment entered.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Frankie Larubbio, order to distribute.

Admin Net Tech LLC v. Medical Imaging Diagnostics LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Phi Air Medical LLC v. Sean Dilla et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Randall M. Pratt et al, order of magistrate.

Edward M. Brian et al v. Olivia C. Walser et al, dismissed.

Jerry Martinelli v. Don Perkins, dismissed.

Jenna Kohut v. State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co., dismissed.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. Mark A. Wilburn, order to disburse.

Huntington National Bank v. Yolande L. Pursel et al, judgment entered.

Interstate Intrinsic Value Fund v. Nancy A. Coppola et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Brenda Thacker-Maddox et al, foreclosure; judgment etnered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Homer E. Jones et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Thomas A. Blaski et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Gregory D. Miller et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Roy R. Raseta Jr. et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Rufus Dixon et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Sherman R. Reynolds Jr. et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

55 West LLC v. Carry Out Cafe Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Unknown Spouse if any of Vernon T. Scott et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution. Ariel Tarver v. Alexandra Dawson, settled and dismissed.

Thomasina Abanathey v. Preston Auto Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

Ali Bany Bakkar v. Ahlam Othman et al, settled and dismissed.

Mary Jo Kalasky v. Everflow Eastern Inc., order of magistrate.

Kelley Harnett v. Tricia L. Willis et al, settled.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al v. Blaise A. Obritz et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Faye Vernon v. Richard Zwick, order of magistrate.

Candy L. Martin v. Maurice P. Willis et al, order of magistrate.