mahoning county Indictments

A county grand jury Thursday indicted these people on these charges:

Kevin Peeples, 32, Sunshine Avenue, and Brittany West, 28, South Lakeview Avenue, eight counts of endangering children.

Ricky Easterly, 37, Morley Avenue, Campbell, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business.

Jackie Fullerman, 58, Beechcrest Avenue, Austintown, two counts of assault, OVI and obstructing official business.

Joseph Kopnitsky, 28, South Schenley Avenue, and Angel Chan, 38, Yolanda Place, Austintown, six counts of receiving stolen property, five counts of identity theft and falsification.

Vincent Hill, 42, Willis Avenue, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications.

Keith Ellison, 61, Kendis Circle, aggravated burglary.

Adrien German Jr., 26, Madison Avenue, Campbell, possession of drugs.

Jason Harmon, 28, Verona Avenue, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexis Tensley, 28, Cambridge Avenue, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police office and endangering children,

Jeremy Everhart, 34, Fairlawn Drive, Boardman, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of drugs.

Christian Bonilla, 28, Gray Street, receiving stolen property.

Cherise Clark, 32, East Judson Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Robert Lundy, 35, Wabash Avenue, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated menacing.

Lajuana Jordan, 47, Southern Boulevard, four counts of grand theft and four counts of illegal processing of drug documents.

Jason Strutt, 25, Oregon Trail, Boardman, escape.

Michael Clark, 37, Tulane Avenue, endangering children.

Sylvia Stephens, 56, Wood Street, felonious assault, two counts of endangering children and domestic violence.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts