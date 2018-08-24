Jury awards former female firefighter $3M
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
A federal jury has awarded $3.35 million to a female ex-firefighter in Ohio who says she was the longtime victim of sexual harassment.
Amie Morningstar of the Circleville Fire Department alleged she was subjected to equipment tampering, clothing destruction and gender-related slurs. She also said she was required to meet tougher training and work standards than male counterparts and denied promotions because she’s a woman.
A federal lawsuit said the harassment got worse after she reported it to her superiors.
