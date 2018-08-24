Judge Kontos, energy companies discuss Lordstown venture

WARREN

Judge Peter Kontos’ courtroom in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court is filled with community members showing support for the Trumbull Energy Center this morning.

The future of the plant is uncertain, as Clean Energy Future Lordstown has delayed enforcing an agreement that would allow construction to begin.

Those present hoped for an open hearing, but shortly 9 a.m., counsel for the Trumbull Energy Center and Clean Energy Future Lordstown went into chambers to privately discuss the matter.

Clean Energy Future President Bill Siderewicz is hopeful that today’s events will “get us one step closer” to commencing construction on the Trumbull Energy Center.

The Trumbull Energy Center secured a preliminary injunction in November 2017, which orders the Lordstown plant to sign a document necessary for the construction of the second plant to proceed.

At this morning’s hearing, Judge Kontos was scheduled to convert the preliminary injunction to a permanent injunction.